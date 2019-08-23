Burnt body found in Cape Town car identified as an SANDF soldier

The charred body of a man found in the boot of a car on Sunday belonged to an SA National Defence Force soldier who was sent to Cape Town as part of Operation Lockdown.

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz said on Friday the body belonged to a 41-year-old soldier.

SANDF spokesperson Lt-Col Hammilton Ngubane said the army was awaiting a report from its own pathologist before confirming whether the dead man was a soldier.

"We will issue our statement but we’ve sent our pathologist to go and verify if it’s our person. The problem is it’s a Western Cape government car, it’s not even an SANDF car," he said.

"Up until yesterday when we heard about this there was no report of a missing person, but now there are suspicions which we still cannot confirm."

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder during a tracing operation on Monday and Tuesday after fire and rescue services personnel extinguished a burning Hyundai in Silversands Road, Mfuleni.