Springboks flyhalf Elton Jantjies has admitted that the sudden departure of coach Swys de Bruin is a massive loss for the national team as the exit came just weeks before the start of the Rugby World Cup.

De Bruin shocked the nation's rugby lovers when he asked to be released from his duties‚ citing personal reasons for the decision‚ and Jantjies said everyone knows what to do in the attacking system as a solid attacking foundation had already been laid.

“For me personally‚ he set the foundation and the attacking system and everybody knows what they have to do‚” said the soft-spoken Jantjies‚ who has worked with De Bruin at the Lions for the past few years.

“The biggest thing for me is that everybody responded quickly in terms of training camps.

"We have the same fundamentals of the attack and we know how we want to attack‚ how we want to cover space and how we attack in general.”

Jantjies said the team will be playing for De Bruin at the World Cup because he was an integral role in their preparations.

“We had a lot of time with coach Swys and believe me if you ask the players what they think of the attack‚ they are happy and we can actually speak the same language‚" he said.

"He did enough but I can’t comment on any other thing because it is personal‚ he has our support and we are definitely going to do something special for him at the World Cup.

"He played a big role in terms of our preparation.”

Looking back at their preparations‚ Jantjies said they have been together for about four years and their systems are aligned.

“We have had different coaches during this period but this group has been together for about three to four years‚" he said.

"As individuals we have come a long way.

"We get along very well and we want to achieve the same thing.

"We try to get better every single week

"We are working very well from an attacking and defensive point of view.

"Everybody is aligned in terms of that technical stuff.

“It makes a massive difference when players know their roles.

"Coach Rassie and the technical team have a lot of experience at this level.

"We have our own opinions and hopefully we get to one common goal.

"We are all aligned and everyone gives their own inputs.”