Springbok captain Siya Kolisi back at training

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was back at Western Province training on Monday while the national team headed to New Zealand to face the All Blacks.

Western Province meet the Lions in a round three Currie Cup clash at Newlands on Saturday.

In what has become a critical game for the Cape side after they lost 32-27 to the Sharks last weekend‚ having Kolisi and fellow Springbok Dillyn Leyds back at training was a boost.

Kolisi participated in some of the forward training sessions but it’s still unclear whether he will play at Newlands on Saturday‚ or just provide moral support to the team through the week.

Kolisi suffered a knee injury in the latter stages of Super Rugby‚ which effectively ruled him out of the Rugby Championship.