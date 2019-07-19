It's slipped under the radar that Australia haven't been to Ellis Park in 11 years‚ but that gives their coach Michael Cheika all the more reason to want to win there on Saturday.

In that Test eleven years ago‚ South Africa not only won 53-8‚ but winger Jongikhaya Nokwe also scored four tries in what remains South Africa's biggest win against Australia.

There was hollowness with regards to that win as the week before‚ Australia had defeated South Africa 27-15 in Durban to win their first game in the country in eight years.

There's everything to gain from Saturday's game and Cheika‚ who was cordial and carried a slight grin‚ understood the importance of a good result at Ellis Park.

Australia hasn't won at Ellis Park since August 24‚ 1963.

“I've only coached one game there for the Waratahs so we haven't had the chance to experience the place‚” Cheika said.

“We haven't played there in 11 years so we're looking forward to it. To be in the cauldron of a visiting team is motivation enough. You're on your own‚ you're with your mates and you're out there fighting for your country on the field.”

“What more could you ask for? Intimidating is good but you need to stand up. This is rugby and it's a big battle. If you ask the lads‚ they're pretty keen to get out there.”

Such is the need to win on the Highveld‚ something Australia don't do regularly‚ the visitors have been in the country for two weeks and spent time near Sun City.

The altitude factor that's bugged them on recent trips may not count for much‚ something that could ask different questions of the Springboks in terms of game management.

Australia's game management will also be under the spotlight with experienced campaigners like Will Genia‚ Matt Toomua and Kurtley Beale all coming off the bench.

That points to a sign of homework being done as visiting teams tend to struggle to close out games on the Highveld.

An example was England last year‚ who had a fast start‚ only to run out of steam.

The long stay in South Africa was more than just about the altitude factor for Cheika.

“It's not rocket science. You come here to plan‚ there are no distractions and get the team to come together. I think about building a connection off the field but when you're on tour‚ that happens and that's important this year‚” Cheika said.

“I've enjoyed the four weeks‚ the two we had in Sydney and Brisbane and the two weeks here. The atmosphere and the camaraderie around the team has been unreal and I've enjoyed it.”

In Israel Folau's social media-enforced long term and seemingly permanent absence from the Wallabies‚ Tom Banks will step up into the full back breach.

It's a critical position in a game where the better tactical kicking team will most probably win the game.

It seems the Australian team has made peace with Folau's departure and made a contingency plan.

“Everyone has seen what Banks brings this year. It's different but he's pretty handy and he has to put himself into positions to do things. They'll be watching him as they will be watching all the players. Team work is going to be really important. We talk a lot about individuals but we based our game a lot around the team and rugby is a team game‚” Cheika said.