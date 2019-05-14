The Sale Sharks have clearly become a home away from home for the Du Preez rugby family‚ with the twins Jean-luc and Daniel joining the Gallagher Premiership club for a short stint.

The loose-forwards‚ key members of the Sharks side that is coached by their father Robert‚ will be joining the team on a loan deal either after the Rugby World Cup if they're selected or ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

They'll be back for the Sharks for next year's Super Rugby tournament while their older brother Robert has joined the club on a permanent basis.

Jean-Luc‚ who played for Sale earlier this season‚ missed the early part of the Sharks' Super Rugby campaign with injury but is slowly playing himself back into form.