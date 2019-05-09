The Lions will have their inspirational leader Warren Whiteley back for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs at Ellis Park.

Whiteley‚ who had been missing through injury over the last few weeks‚ is back to lead the side that also includes fellow returnees hooker Malcolm Marx‚ wing Courtnall Skosan‚ flank Vincent Tshituka and centre Harold Vorster.

Whiteley’s return‚ however‚ comes as a huge boost to the starting XV that is almost at full strength.

The only big name absentee is flank Cyle Brink‚ who coach Swys de Bruin said could have played had the occasion been bigger on Saturday.

The Lions have looked a little lost without Whiteley but he’ll bring clarity and composure to their ranks.

He has‚ however‚ been beset by injury for the second season running.