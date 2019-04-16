WATCH | Kurt Darren 'destroys' national anthem at Varsity Cup
Afrikaans musician Kurt Darren's attempt to sing the national anthem at the Varsity Cup on Monday night has left a bitter taste in many people's mouths as footage from the event was put on social media platforms.
What on EARTH IS KURT DARREN SAYING????? #VarsityCup pic.twitter.com/3UtxEwKeAI— Grit Sports Live (@Grit_Sports) April 15, 2019
Maties faced off against Tuks at the Danie Craven stadium in Stellenbosch on Monday night for the final.
Maties won the Varsity Cup 34-12.
But instead of the power of Maties being celebrated, it was Kurt's national anthem that dominated talk.
And just like that Kurt Darren completely butchers the National Anthem! Check the Tukkies players chuckling to each other. Oh dear. “O ek wil huis toe gaan!” @SuperSportBlitz @varsitycup @supersports pic.twitter.com/yFEAseqeuG— Cape Africa Tours (@capeafricatours) April 15, 2019
Kurt Darren chilling on the pink couch, drinking, taking selfies and videos as if he didn't just butcher Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika ? #VarsityCup— Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) April 15, 2019
Safe to say Kurt Darren has no idea what he was singing in the first part of the national anthem.— Jay (@siya_duna) April 15, 2019