Rugby

WATCH | Kurt Darren 'destroys' national anthem at Varsity Cup

By Jessica Levitt - 16 April 2019 - 08:47
Kurt Darren's version of the national anthem did not impress.
Kurt Darren's version of the national anthem did not impress.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lucky Maibi

Afrikaans musician Kurt Darren's attempt to sing the national anthem at the Varsity Cup on Monday night has left a bitter taste in many people's mouths as footage from the event was put on social media platforms.

Maties faced off against Tuks at the Danie Craven stadium in Stellenbosch on Monday night for the final.

Maties won the Varsity Cup 34-12.

But instead of the power of Maties being celebrated, it was Kurt's national anthem that dominated talk.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X