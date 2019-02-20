Cheetahs centre banned for 13 weeks

Cheetahs centre Nico Lee was on Wednesday banned for 13 weeks for clearing the contents of his nose on an opponent in their Pro14 match against Connacht last weekend.

Lee breached Law 9.27 - A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.

The player was reported by the citing commissioner for an incident in the 64th minute of Connacht's victory over the Cheetahs in Galway.

Lee admitted that he had cleared the contents of his nose onto the face of flanker Colby Fainga’a thereby committing an act of foul play.

The disciplinary committee found that: “The Player’s actions are an act of foul play. They have no place in the game. This is not a case of over-exuberance‚ or an act which is within the rules of the game going awry. It follows that by its nature this act is one that is deserving of punishment. It is contrary to the spirit of sport.