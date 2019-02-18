'It’s sad to see how the Stormers imploded‚' says Springbok legend Bryan Habana
Springbok legend Bryan Habana had mixed feelings after watching the Bulls destroy the Stormers last weekend‚ but he was unequivocal when it came to the performance of Blitzboks wing Rosko Specman.
He famously scored the winning try in the 2007 final against the Sharks in Durban.
Habana was in Monaco to attend the Laureus World Sports Awards‚ but even in the plush surroundings of the normally F1 crazy principality‚ rugby was a hot topic with the World Cup due to be played in Japan in 2019.
“It’s always difficult because I get asked who do I support (between the Bulls and Stormers)‚” Habana said.
“It’s sad to see how the Stormers imploded on Saturday but there were various factors off the field and being stuck in a traffic jam on the way to the game.
“But that Bulls side with the addition of Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Brits‚ who showed sublime skills at the tender age of 31‚ and the arrival of Rosko‚ is exciting.
“We have been waiting for Rosko’s move into fifteens and for sevens players in general to make the transition. Rosko scored some great tries for the Cheetahs and was really good.
“But it was fantastic to see him grab his opportunity for the Bulls. And what better way to do it than wearing a Super hero jersey.
“Hopefully this performance will have people excited and there will soon be crowds of 30000-40000 again at the big derby matches.
“Personally though‚ I’m thrilled for Rosko. I look forward to seeing him continue the form even though Super Rugby is a tough and long tournament.
“On the flip side I hope the Stormers can sort their issues out both on and off the field so that top players can put their hands up in a World Cup year. “Rugby needs the top provinces all to play well to give the Boks a best chance in a World Cup year.”