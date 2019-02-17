Bulls coach Human describes his side's annihilation of the Stormers as 'near-perfect'

Bulls coach Pote Human has described his side's highly impressive 40-3 Super Rugby win over the Stormers at the weekend as a ‘near-perfect’ performance.

The Bulls played attacking and at times devastating rugby as they scored four tries through Johnny Kotze‚ Jesse Kriel and a brace by debutant Rosko Specman.

Man-of-the-match Handrè Pollard dazzled as he converted all his seven kicks that included four conversions and three penalties. The Stormers’ penalty was scored by SP Marais.

Their defence was able to stop the Stomers from scoring a try and they impressed with their line-outs where they managed to take the ball away from their visitors and their scrummaging was also on point.

“Overall it was a near-perfect performance from the boys but I agree that we gave away soft penalties and sometimes in defence we were too narrow.

"Those are the few things that we need to work more going forward‚” said a satisfied Human after his first match in charge at this level.

“This is a good confidence-booster for the guys and we are looking forward to the season.