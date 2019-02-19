Bulls suffer blow to their plans ahead of Super Rugby trip to Argentina to take on the Jaguares

The Bulls have suffered a blow to their plans ahead of the Super Rugby trip to Argentina to take on the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday night with the news that influential centre Johnny Kotze has been ruled out due to meningitis.

Kotze‚ who scored the Bulls’ third try in their comprehensive 40-3 victory over the Stormers‚ has been replaced by former Springboks winger Cornal Hendricks in the only change to the squad from Saturday.

“He has meningitis and he will be out for at least two weeks‚” said Bulls coach Pote Human at Loftus on Tuesday morning.

“It is unfortunate that he is not available for us for this trip but at the same time it is fortunate for Cornwall.

"He is looking forward to his first Super Rugby game in a while.

"He is very hungry and motivated and I am looking forward to seeing him play at this level again.

“We will bank on his experience from previous years and when I told him that he is going to play he was very happy about the opportunity.

"He promised me that he would not let the team down and I am happy for him.”

Human also said captain Lood de Jager has a bout of flu but he is hopeful that the big lock will react positively to treatment and be able to lead the team in Buenos Aires where they are looking for their first win in the competition.