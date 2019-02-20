The almost forgotten Ross Cronje almost ready

Ross Cronjé’s time on the sidelines has almost made him fade from memory.

The soft-spoken scrumhalf was again robotically effective in setting the Lions’ tempo and pulse in last year’s Super Rugby but it’s been five months since a shoulder operation yanked him from the field.

In that time the game seemed to have passed him by.

The 29-year-old had established himself as a regular feature in the Springbok team in 2017‚ but last year the Boks went for Faf de Klerk’s cutting edge while Cronjé was exposed to the scalpel.

Soon‚ however‚ he can set about the task of retracing his steps when he returns from injury.

“Hopefully in a week or two‚” Cronjé said about his return.

“I’m not going to rush back. I’m gonna make sure I’m 100 percent ready. I’ve run quite a bit. Now I taking more contact and doing game related drills and fitness.

“I had a latter J – a shoulder injury. It happened about five months ago. I had to go for an operation. It is usually a six-month injury. It has been five months but my rehab and strength is good.”