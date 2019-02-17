Stormers coach Fleck refuses to blame off-field turmoil for embarrassing defeat to the Bulls

Battered and bruised Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has refused to attribute his side's humiliating 40-3 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday to the turmoil that is playing out off the field at the Western Province Rugby.

The union has been mired in controversy over the deployment of assistant coach Paul Treu at the union but Fleck said he would not use it as an excuse for their poor performance in the Super Rugby opener.

The visitors produced what could be described as one of their worst performances in the competition and they failed to score a try.

“I am going to say no to that because we are a tight-knit group and we are not going to worry about what is happening off the field‚” he said.

“It was an off-day but we will pick up the pieces and go back to work on Monday because the season is still long.

"We have to look after ourselves and focus on what we have to do.