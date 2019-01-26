The Blitzboks topped Pool C at the Hamilton leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series to secure a quarterfinal berth on Saturday.

South Africa will play against Samoa in the quarterfinals after the Pacific islanders caused one of the upsets of the tournament by beating England 12-10 in their opening Pool B match.

The Blitzboks were clinical in their Pool matches beating Kenya 29-10 in their opening game where veteran Kyle Brown scored the opening try. Brown is playing his 68th tournament‚ which equals the SA record‚ which he now shares with Frankie Horne.

SA scored a further four tries in the match with Kenya scoring twice too.

In the Blitzboks’ second match‚ they saw off a spirited France 17-5 in a tighter encounter before inflicting an impressive 26-7 defeat on Scotland.

The Blitzboks’ form in the match against Scotland was a good sign heading into the knockout stages against dangerous opponents.

“I am happy in our progress. We have improved in every game and that is what we were looking for‚” coach Neil Powell said.

“We started a bit slow against Kenya‚ but improved during the match and continued with that against France and Scotland.”

Scotland qualified second from the Pool despite the loss to SA and will meet World Series leaders the USA in the last eight.

The USA were again impressive‚ beating Tonga‚ Samoa and England to top Pool B and underline that their two final appearances in Dubai and Cape Town were not flukes.