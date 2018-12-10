Despite finishing third at their home tournament in Cape Town‚ the second stop on the 2018/19 HSBC World Series‚ there was an air of satisfaction about the Blitzbok camp.

The Blitzboks lost 17-12 to Fiji in the semi-finals but rallied to beat New Zealand 10-5 in the bronze medal match to close some ground on the overall standings.

It was an improvement on the previous week’s sixth place in Dubai but SA still lost two matches – Fiji in the semi and their final Pool match against New Zealand.

Fiji went on to win the Cape Town leg with a 29-16 victory over the USA in the final‚ but the Americans head the overall World Series standings after making the final in both Dubai and Cape Town.

SA are nine points off log leaders the USA after two rounds and fifth overall with 29 points. In a year when the top four teams on the standings earn automatic qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics‚ it is a worrying start for the Blitzboks.

Captain Philip Snyman‚ who missed day two in Cape Town with a shoulder injury‚ and coach Neil Powell though‚ don’t seem overly concerned.