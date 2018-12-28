Blitzbok coach Neil Powell used 28 players in 2017/18 as he played a delicate juggling game with his players as they battled three major offensives in 2018‚ which resulted in another World Sevens Series title.

The Blitzboks left it late to win their third World Series title and their second in succession‚ taking the title in the season-ending Paris tournament in their 60th and final game of that campaign.

Going into the tournament the Blitzboks were seven points behind Fiji and all seemed lost.

But then the islanders suffered a rare quarterfinal defeat against England leaving the door ajar for the SA Sevens team.

The Blitzboks needed no second invitation and beat Spain‚ New Zealand and England in the knockout stages win in Paris and take the overall World Series crown with 182 points to Fiji’s 180.

It was a title won through consistently excellent performances.