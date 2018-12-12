Marx and Dyantyi headline SA Rugby awards nominees

Current SA Player of the Year Malcolm Marx and 2016 SA Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit are two of five nominees for this year’s SA Rugby Player of the Year award.

Marx was on the shortlist for World Rugby Player of the Year this season‚ before losing out to Ireland flyhalf Jonny Sexton.

Du Toit has been a stellar performer for the Boks all year‚ and was also impressive during Super Rugby.

The other three nominees are headed by Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ who recently won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

The Lions and now Gloucester lock Franco Mostert‚ and Bulls flyhalf Handré Pollard‚ complete the nominations.

Dyantyi‚ Mostert and Marx are also nominated in the 2018 Super Rugby Player of the Year category.