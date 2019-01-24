Blitzbok coach Neil Powell believes that the teething problems his rebuilding squad have experienced is making both the players and himself better because they’ve had to go back to basics.

The Blitzboks missed out on the semi-finals in the opening tournament of the 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series in Dubai last December and could only place third in Cape Town a week later.

Having won back-to-back titles over the past two seasons while showing remarkable consistency that has yielded seven tournament wins‚ six runners-up places‚ three thirds and two fourth places‚ ending fifth in Dubai was a surprise.

The team has lost a swathe of key players to fifteens and injury‚ which has accelerated the introduction of a slew of academy players to the Blitzboks squad.

They were clearly overwhelmed in Dubai but showed massive improvement a week later in Cape Town.