Blitzbok captain Philip Snyman believes that the team’s mediocre start to the 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series campaign is behind them and they are ready to show the form that won the title for the past two seasons.

The Blitzboks have a new look squad this season due to injuries and players moving on to fifteens‚ but there is a still a strong experienced core.

After two rounds of the 10-legged series the Blitzboks are fifth‚ eight points behind log leaders the USA.

They desperately need to rediscover the form that has yielded back-to-back World Series titles to rekindle their chase for a third title in a row.

Snyman is one of the most experienced campaigners having been part of all the Blitzboks World Series winning teams in 2009‚ 2017 and 2018.

He has played 56 tournaments and along with Kyle Brown (67 tournaments)‚ Chris Dry (64 tournaments) and Branco du Preez (63 tournaments) are the backbone of the evolving team.