Blitzboks top Pool at Cape Town Sevens

The Blitzboks moved into the Cup quarterfinals at the Cape Town Sevens despite losing to New Zealand in final match on day one of the tournament.

New Zealand scored a try after the final hooter in the day against SA to win 26-21. But SA still topped the Pool to set up a last eight clash against Scotland on Sunday.

New Zealand finished as runners-up and will play Pool D winners Australia in the last eight while Samoa, who also earned seven Pool points, were eliminated.

The Blitzboks looked in imperious form earlier in the day but despite controlling most of the match against New Zealand, the Kiwis scored from turnovers and from deep to sow seeds of doubt for the home team going into the knockout stage.

New Zealand scored two tries from deep in the first half to rock the Blitzboks after they made the near perfect start against their major rivals.

Andrew Knewstubb and Sione Molia broke free from inside their own half, to overturn a 0-7 deficit after the Blitzboks made a strong start to the match.