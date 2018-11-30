Springbok legend Bryan Habana has backed 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jake White’s credentials after he was linked to the Wallaby coaching job this week.

Current Wallaby coach Michael Cheika is under massive pressure following a third dismal season‚ which only yielded four wins in 13 matches for Australia.

Since making the 2015 Rugby World Cup final in Cheika’s second season in charge‚ the Wallabies have won only 17 of 42 Tests‚ with 23 defeats and two draws. This year they won just four of 13 Tests.

Earlier this week White‚ who is currently coach of Toyota Verblitz in Japan‚ was linked to the Wallaby job.

Australian media reported that the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) was set to talk to White about the possibility of replacing Cheika less than a year from Rugby World Cup 2019.