A protest against gender-based violence scheduled for Friday will not be in the buff‚ contrary to previous assertions.

This is according to a statement on Thursday issued by teen activist Zulaikha Patel‚ and friend Boitumelo Thage.

Instead‚ it will be a silent protest with a dress code: shorts and white t-shirts‚ the pair said.

Earlier this week‚ Patel said she would be protesting in a similar way to a woman depicted on a poster.