The 2018-19 HSBC World Sevens Series kicks off in Dubai next weekend‚ a venue where the Blitzboks have enjoyed success in recent years including winning last year’s season-opener.

The uncapped Impi Visser is an SA Sevens Academy graduate who will make his Blitzbok debut in the Emirates next weekend while old heads such as Kyle Brown and Branco du Preez are back in the squad after injuries cut last season short for them.

The exciting Muller du Plessis is also included in a squad missing veteran Cecil Afrika through injuries and others such as Kwagga Smith‚ Dylan Sage‚ Seabelo Senatla and Ruhan Nel‚ who are all focusing on XVs.

Despite those and other absentee stalwarts‚ the fact the Visser is the only new face shows how well the academy conveyor belt is working for SA Sevens rugby.

Visser will earn his Blitzbok debut in a team laden with experienced campaigners‚ including Brown (65 tournaments) and Du Preez (61) tournaments.

Both are fit again after missing out on the Rugby World Cup Sevens in July‚ where South Africa claimed bronze in San Francisco.