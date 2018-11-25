Kolisi says Boks have made progress despite seven defeats in 2018

The Springboks slumped to a seventh defeat in 14 Tests this year when losing 20-11 against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

After back-to-back wins over France and Scotland following an unlucky 12-11 loss to England in their tour opener‚ the Boks were always playing catch-up against Wales and were simply not good enough to win.

Wales recorded their fourth straight win over the Boks and there is no doubt they have the mental edge over South Africa since losing to a late Fourie du Preez try at Rugby World Cup 2015.

“We are making progress and although we are nowhere near where we want to be‚ we are heading in the right direction‚” Kolisi said in Cardiff.

“However‚ we have to become more consistent because you cannot win two or three matches and then lose the next few – you have to pitch up for every Test and that’s what we will have to strive for.”

But the skipper didn’t elaborate on where the progress has been. In terms of pure results the Boks are worse off than in 2017 under Allister Coetzee.

In Coetzee’s second and final year of his term the Boks won seven of 13 Tests with four defeats and two draws for a 54% winning ratio.

But in that season the Boks were hammered 57-0 by the All Blacks and 38-3 by Ireland in Albany and Dublin respectively‚ which left them with an average score of 26-23 per game.