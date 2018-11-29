Cheetahs want refs to get tough with teams who deliberately waste time in Pro 14

The perennially in a rush Cheetahs want referees to get tough with teams who deliberately waste time in the Pro 14.

When they run out at home‚ the Cheetahs try and play a high energy‚ lung-busting game but their opponents from north of the equator won’t play ball.

“It was actually quite shocking‚” said their incredulous defence coach Charl Strydom about their recent match against Munster.

“The amount of time Munster wasted really made for a stop-start match.

"After every break in play one of their players would sit down with some issue or another. It means we can’t play the high tempo game that we want to.”