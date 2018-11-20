Embrose Papier set for another start with Faf de Klerk unlikely to be used in Cardiff

Although scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is available for Springbok selection this week‚ coach Rassie Erasmus indicated that the team might play without him when they meet Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

De Klerk missed last week’s 26-20 win over Scotland at Murrayfield after Erasmus released the halfback to his club Sale Sharks.

It gave the Bok coach the opportunity to start Embrose Papier for the first time this season and the youngster did well in a tough environment.

De Klerk also missed the 12-11 loss against England – the first match on tour – because it fell outside the Test window.

Ivan van Zyl started on that occasion.