Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi waited anxiously to hear if he would face any further action for an alleged headbutt during South Africa’s 26-20 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the first half when Kolisi‚ lying on his back‚ was being held down by Scotland centre Peter Horne. The Bok captain appeared to throw his head backwards but it’s unclear whether any contact was made.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus was made aware of the incident after the match.

He said he had not seen it again but also admitted that he expected to hear from the citing commissioner if the incident warranted it.

By 5pm on Sunday‚ there was still no official word if Kolisi had been cited.

“I heard about it just after the game‚” said Erasmus.

“I haven’t seen it. Look I am sure the citing commissioner will take a look and if there was anything serious and we are in the wrong‚ what comes our way we have to accept.

“I know him as a player and as a man so I’d be surprised.”

Kolisi has an impeccable disciplinary record as a player and while video evidence certainly shows him throwing his head backwards‚ it would be hard to find him guilty of aiming a blow with his eyes looking on the opposite direction.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend refused to make much of the incident following the match‚ preferring to focus on his own side’s shortcomings for the loss – their sixth in a row against the Boks.

“We didn’t get enough quick ball and we didn’t get enough possession‚” Townsend said.

“I think six‚ nine points probably came from us...when we were in possession and they got over the ball.

“That was a huge challenge.

"I know they are ranked fifth in the world but the way they have been playing they are a top side. They beat New Zealand twice in a matter of weeks and they picked their strongest team against us.”