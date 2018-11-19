Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been cleared of head-butting Scotland centre Peter Horne last Saturday‚ although he was rapped over the knuckles for reckless play.

In the first half of the Boks’ 26-20 win at Murrayfield‚ Kolisi appeared to throw his head backwards at Horne‚ who was holding him down and stopping the Bok skipper from returning to his feet to continue playing.

Referee Romain Poite missed the incident in real time and there was no sanction on the field.