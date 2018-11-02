They are in the final stages of identifying a new chief executive officer as well as a coach‚ but the Bulls are no closer to actually naming key personnel they need to have in place before the start of next season.

That admission came from Blue Bulls Rugby Union president Willem Strauss on Friday.

Strauss was typically coy about the positions they need filled as they seek to restore their position among the high flyers in the domestic game.

In June they announced that long-serving incumbent CEO Barend van Graan’s contract would not be renewed once it’s four-year cycle ends at the end of January.

A while later their executive for rugby‚ John Mitchell‚ decided he would further his career in Eddie Jones’s shadow with the England national team.

“I would hate to commit myself to a timeline. We are weighing up our options and we are getting towards the end‚” said Strauss from Cape Town where he was attending a workshop.

He wouldn’t say whether they have a shortlist for the CEO’s position.

“I don’t want to talk about a shortlist. The CEO’s position is difficult. It is not like that of a coach‚” he said.

“They have families. To speculate about coaches isn’t a problem for me but when it comes to a CEO it is difficult.”

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli and Western Province CEO Paul Zacks were at one point linked to the job but neither is now in the running.

When pushed whether an appointment would be announced this year Strauss said: “I believe it will be this year. I can’t commit to saying it will be in this month.”

He was then asked about the characteristics and credentials that the Bulls are looking for in the candidate.

“Obviously the person has to have strong insights into the game. The person has to have a strong commercial background‚” Strauss said.

When asked whether the candidate would have to have a minimum amount of experience in a similar position Strauss said: “Not necessarily”.

Strauss also ducked and dived when pressed on the coach’s position. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus‚ Van Graan‚ chairman of the Blue Bulls coaching association Blikkies Groenewald and former Western Province coach Alan Zondagh are on an advisory committee to help identify the next coach.

The names of former Bulls and Springbok stalwart Victor Matfield‚ Kings coach Deon Davids‚ Cheetahs coach Franco Smith‚ Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse‚ Western Province coach John Dobson and former WP coach Dawie Snyman have all been linked to the job.

“That is also still a process‚” said Strauss. “We have to make an appointment before the end of the year. At this stage I cannot say much It’s a sensitive matter.”

Strauss then joked: “A CEO‚ a coach and a tighthead are all we are looking for.”