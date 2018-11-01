Some of the others are fullback Willie le Roux‚ wing Cheslin Kolbe and loose forward Francois Louw.

They are all in rude health. But‚ even more rudely‚ they are unavailable because the match is outside World Rugby’s window for Tests.

So a boer had to make a plan‚ and despite that fact that scrumhalf Embrose Papier has been on the bench for the Boks’ last two games‚ the earth will not move for him on Saturday — he is again among the replacements.

Instead‚ Ivan van Zyl has cracked the nod. Why?

“It’s an obvious question that a lot of people will ask‚” the boer who had to make that plan‚ Bok coach Rassie Erasmus‚ said on Thursday after announcing his team.

“I just think that [with] conditions and the tactical way England play‚ Ivan is maybe a better fit to start.

“Embrose is a more instinctive player‚ which is great on hard grounds.

“I think he’ll definitely have an impact on this game‚ [but] in these conditions and the tactical way we want to play against England‚ Ivan is a better choice.”