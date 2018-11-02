Mbane won't let go of overseas dream

With local players of her generation such as Linda Motlhalo and most recently Refiloe Jane, among others, profusely moving abroad, Banyana Banyana stalwart Bambanani Mbane is also hopeful of plying her trade overseas at some point.

The 28-year-old is arguably one of the most consistent Banyana defenders in the past three years.

The tough-tackling centre-back is in the books of Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies and is in line to play her second Africa Women's Cup of Nations, to be hosted by Ghana from November 17 to December 1.

Despite her gutsy display for both Celtic and Banyana over the years, the Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape-born centre-back, has not been noticed by overseas clubs.

Nevertheless, Mbane remains optimistic that she will one day secure a coveted overseas switch, drawing inspiration from ex-Kaizer Chiefs veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala who joined Turkish side Erzurumspor, a few weeks before turning 34.