Western Province Rugby chief executive Paul Zacks says he “won’t be taking up the opportunity” to become Blue Bulls Company chief executive after a media report linked him to the job.

The wording of Zacks’ statement indicates that he either applied for the job and failed‚ or was approached by the BBC.

In a statement issued by WP on Thursday Zacks does not deny he applied for the job‚ but he doesn’t confirm it either.

Earlier in the day Sport 24 quoted Zacks confirming he had applied for the Bulls job. "I was approached by the shareholders of the Blue Bulls Company to put my name forward for this position. My decision to apply is an entirely personal one‚” Zacks told Sport 24.

Zacks has been at the helm of a tumultuous time in WP Rugby that saw the professional arm of the union liquidated at the end of 2016 in an effort to stave off creditors.

On Tuesday the union’s General Council met and indications are that Zacks link to the Bulls had been discussed.

"There has been much speculation regarding my being considered for the CEO position at the Blue Bulls Company‚” Zacks said in a statement on Thursday.

"Unfortunately‚ the speculation within WP Rugby circles and in certain sections of the media has now reached a level where it is beginning to distract from the important work being done at WP Rugby‚ and thus can no longer be ignored.

"Accordingly‚ I wish to end the speculation and advise that I will NOT be taking up the opportunity. As has been correctly reported‚ I have always been‚ and remain‚ fully committed to WP Rugby in my current position as the Group CEO.

"It is no secret that there remains a great deal of work to be done to improve matters at WP Rugby‚ and having drawn up a strategy for the financial sustainability of the Group‚ my focus is on ensuring that those plans come to fruition and that ultimately WP Rugby is successful both on and off the field for many years to come.

"The spirit of the General Council meeting on Tuesday evening was for me a sign that‚ like our Currie Cup team‚ we are a couple of steps closer towards achieving our goals.”

- TimesLIVE





