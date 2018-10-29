"Help us find this man. We are looking for any information connected to the man in this photo. We would like to send him a jersey to cheer him up‚" the team wrote.

The search began‚ and soon the post had been shared almost 8‚000 times. Within moments‚ Van Wyk had been tracked down.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE on Monday morning‚ Van Wyk said he was still sad that his team had lost. "But the best team won at the end of the day‚" he said.

He chuckled at his instant fame.

"My phone has been ringing non-stop. Guys from all over the country have been calling and I have people 'Facebooking' me from the UK and the United States. The majority are saying they feel the same way I was feeling‚" he said.

Asked whether the Sharks had made contact yet‚ Van Wyk said he was still waiting.

He said he would be willing to accept a jersey from them - but that didn't mean he would be ditching his team any time soon.

"I would [accept the jersey] for the love of the game. I would wear it for just one photograph though - not again!"

Despite the recent loss‚ Van Wyk remains a staunch Western Province supporter. "I was born and grew up in the Cape‚ so I will always support my team‚” he said.

“I will only support [the Sharks] when they play against the [Blue] Bulls!"