Scrumhalf is a necessary evil of rugby‚ a position that needs to be filled for the damn straight but unloved reason that somebody has to shovel the ball from the forwards to the backs.

And then Faf de Klerk arrives to spear tackle that notion into touch with some of the most creative‚ rivetting play yet seen from someone in a No 9 jersey.

Thing is‚ De Klerk is among the star players who won’t run out for the Springboks against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Some of the others are fullback Willie le Roux‚ wing Cheslin Kolbe and loose forward Francois Louw.

They are all in rude health. But‚ even more rudely‚ they are unavailable because the match is outside World Rugby’s window for Tests.

So a boer had to make a plan‚ and despite that fact that scrumhalf Embrose Papier has been on the bench for the Boks’ last two games‚ the earth will not move for him on Saturday — he is again among the replacements.