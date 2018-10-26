Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi’s star continues to rise.

The Lions’ speedster has been nominated as one of three candidates for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year Award for 2018.

Dyantyi‚ who spectacularly burst onto the scene in Super Rugby at the start of the season‚ was rewarded with selection into the Springbok squad where he continued to grab the headlines with his elusive running.

His speed‚ anticipation and killer side-step have rapidly turned him into a crowd favourite.

He now has a shot at joining previous recipients of the award New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup 2015 winner Nehe Milner-Skudder‚ England forward Maro Itoje and All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane.

The other nominees for this prestigious award‚ now in its fourth year‚ are Ireland winger Jordan Larmour and New Zealand prop Karl Tu’inukuafe.

Dyantyi celebrated with a try on debut for the Springboks against England in June and hasn’t looked back‚ starting in nine of South Africa’s Tests in 2018. He has scored six tries‚ including braces against Argentina and in the win over world champions New Zealand in Wellington.

The 24-year-old was the joint top try-scorer in the Rugby Championship with five‚ as South Africa finished as runners-up.

To be eligible for this award‚ players must have played less than one year of senior international rugby‚ with former internationals Jamie Heaslip‚ Felipe Contepomi and Phaidra Knight sitting alongside members of the media on the panel that selects the shortlist.

The winner will be revealed at the World Rugby Awards‚ which take place at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo on November 25.

World Rugby Chair Bill Beaumont said: “The World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award recognises the most exciting talent to burst onto the international 15s or sevens stage during the year and highlights the ‘ones to watch’.

“There were several outstanding candidates and the process of whittling the selection down to a shortlist was tough for the panel. We have three outstanding candidates‚ who would be worthy recipients of this prestigious award.”

This is one of 13 categories of awards‚ including the World Rugby Men’s and Women’s 15s Players of the Year‚ World Rugby Team of the Year‚ World Rugby Men’s and Women’s Sevens Players of the Year and Award for Character.