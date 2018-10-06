Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has heaped praise on fullback Willie le Roux who will clock his half century of Test matches for South Africa in the Rugby Championship against New Zealand at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

SA Rugby has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will walk the Boks out to the pitch as the official flag-bearer.

Last season‚ this milestone seemed a long away for Le Roux who plies his trade for Wasps in England‚ as former coach Allister Coetzee preferred Andries Coetzee.

“We are very proud as a team for his achievement of reaching 50 caps‚” said Kolisi on Friday about the man he calls ‘Majaivane’ which means the one who likes to dance.

“What can one say about ‘Majaivane’ [the one who dances a lot] – he is one of the funniest guys in the team‚” Kolisi said smiling.

“He really works hard and the one thing I admire about him is his passion for the game. Every time he scores a try‚ he runs away from the rest of us in wild celebrations and that shows that he is passionate.

“Whenever he gets the call-up‚ he gets so excited and phones us to tell us about it. He really deserves this moment because not too many guys have reached 50 caps for their countries.

“He is a team man and he told us that it is not about him but the team on Saturday.”