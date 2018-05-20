President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Volvo Group South Africa for its continuing investment in the country’s economy and commitment to the empowerment and development of the youth.

He was speaking during the Volvo Group Southern Africa’s youth empowerment initiative held at the company’s assembly plant in Umbongingwini in Amanzimtoti in Durban on Saturday.

The Volvo Group is planning to invest R25-million during 2018 on apprenticeship training‚ automotive and internships. The company has already invested more than R86-million since 2015.

Torbjörn Christensson‚ president of Volvo Group South Africa‚ said during the course of the year‚ they will also establish a specialised driver training academy to address the shortage of skilled drivers in the region at an investment of R1.4-million.

“We’re also continuing our involvement in Star for Life‚ a non-profit organisation that aims to provide young people in southern Africa with essential skills‚ sport training and health education. Just in three years from 2017 to 2019‚ we are planning to invest around R7.8-million in this very worthy cause‚” he said.