Promoters unite after bid dispute

Boxing SA (BSA) chairman Peter Ngatane, chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka and promoter Khaya Majeke paid tribute to Gauteng boxing promoters for showing a spirit of unity after there had been uncertainty over the Arnold Classic boxing festival.

The event takes place at Sandton Convention Centre tomorrow. Majeke's KM Sport won the bid to stage the tournament but some promoters were disgruntled.

Others alleged Majeke knew about the bid since February because they claim he started signing fighters then, while they were only informed about the bid last month. So they claim to have not had sufficient time to prepare their bids.

But sanity prevailed after the promoters' meeting with Lejaka.

Said Ngatane: "Credit to the Gauteng department of sport for coming to the party. It could have gone to other sporting codes. The calibre of promoters we have in Gauteng showed maturity to allow us to proceed even though at the last moment."

Lejaka said: "We were requested by the department of sport to partner in this programme. It is the first time BSA comes as a partner to ensure that we lead the procurement process to come up with a promoter. We must thank promoters in Gauteng for the support."

Majeke will be staging this tournament for the second time.

"It is imperative to thank my colleagues [promoters] for allowing the process to go on. There is a perception that we are not united, but the truth is we are united," he said.

There will be three vacant titles on the line tomorrow - the ABU International, WBF International and SA female.