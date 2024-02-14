×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Dane-ish delight as Proteas take control in second Test

14 February 2024 - 12:17
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Dane Piedt and Proteas skipper Neil Brand celebrate the wicket of Will Young in Hamilton on Wednesday.
Dane Piedt and Proteas skipper Neil Brand celebrate the wicket of Will Young in Hamilton on Wednesday.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Off-spinner Dane Piedt took 5/89 to lead a stunning fight back for the Proteas on day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. 

At stumps, the Proteas had a lead of 31 runs after dismissing the Black Caps for 211.

“It’s amazing,” Piedt said of the team’s performance.

“I’m seriously proud of the way the guys fought today. We were just trying to strangle them. We kept telling ourselves we needed to keep grinding away and some luck would go our way.”

It’s the second Test five-for of his career, and along with his old Western Province teammate Dane Paterson, who picked up 3/39, they have given the Proteas an advantage many would not have thought they were capable of attaining.

That South Africa is in the ascendancy is a great tribute to the players’ fighting spirit, which was initially on display during a 77-run seventh wicket partnership between Shaun von Berg and Ruan de Swardt that rescued the Proteas from a tricky position at 150/5. 

While a first innings total of 242 was hardly substantial, the Proteas ensured they created enough pressure by taking wickets regularly, Piedt’s dismissals of Tom Latham and crucially Kane Williamson midway through the afternoon session were the turning points of the day. 

The Proteas’ first innings lasted only 8.2 overs in the morning as they managed to add only 22 runs to their overnight total with De Swardt, unfortunately bowled off the inside edge, finishing on 64 and Von Berg on 38. They were both dismissed by Will O’Rourke, who is making his debut, and finished with figures of 4/59.

The out-of-sorts Devon Conway was dismissed in the first over, with Paterson, producing a lovely delivery that angled into the left hander from around the wicket and then left him off the surface, finding the edge and giving wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin an easy catch behind. 

It’s been a tough tour, but there is great camaraderie in the group and we are quite open and honest with each other. We will fight as hard as we can
Dane Piedt

Latham and Williamson combined for a partnership of 74, but importantly those runs were scored at rate of less than three an over, with seamers Tshepo Moreki and Paterson deserving of credit for the control they showed.

“It’s not an easy wicket to get started on,” Latham, who made 40, admitted after play. 

Latham fell to a beauty from the 33-year-old Piedt when one spun past his outside edge and knocked back the off stump shortly after the drinks break. The big fish Williamson was reeled in four overs later when the extra bounce that has been a notable feature of the Seddon Park pitch, forced an error from him. Williamson, in pushing forward, was caught off an inside edge onto his pad, with Raynard van Tonder taking the catch. 

Williamson, who made hundreds in each innings of the first Test, scored 43, and the Proteas felt right on top of things at that stage. 

Rachin Ravindra and Will Young, who was called into the team as a replacement for injured Daryl Mitchell, added 59 for the fourth wicket but as it looked like they were going to reassert New Zealand’s dominance, Moreki returned and induced an error from Ravindra. 

The stylish left-hander chopped a rising delivery from Moreki onto his leg-stump after making 29. That wicket induced a collapse with New Zealand losing six wickets for only 38 runs in 13.5 overs. 

A swashbuckling 33 off 27 balls by Neil Wagner, which included a couple of sixes and three fours, ensured New Zealand reduced South Africa’s lead to less than 50. 

Nevertheless it was a significant day for the Proteas, who have, understandably, been written off by all and sundry.

“It’s been a tough tour, but there is great camaraderie in the group and we are quite open and honest with each other. We will fight as hard as we can,” Piedt said. 

Thursday will be a crucial day as they look to build on their advantage and hopefully the batters can draw inspiration from the performances of the bowlers.

“The game is in the balance. The first few sessions tomorrow will be important,” said Latham. 

India's Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons

India batsman Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the remaining three tests of their five-match home series with England for personal reasons, the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kapp underlines all-round greatness in Proteas’ first ODI victory against Australia

Marizanne Kapp produced another superhuman effort as the Proteas claimed another first on their tour to Australia by defeating the world champions in ...
Sport
6 days ago

India end Junior Proteas’ hopes of a home World Cup final

Remarkable knocks from Indian captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas ensured South Africa’s hopes of lifting the ICC Under-19 World Cup on home soil ...
Sport
1 week ago

Batters face uphill struggle as Proteas battle to stay in touch with Black Caps

Despite trailing by 431 runs at the end of the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand, Proteas captain Neil Brand believes his team are ...
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas lose four wickets after Ravindra dominates for Black Caps

South Africa lost four wickets in the final session as New Zealand took firm control on day 2 of the first Test at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui on Monday.
Sport
1 week ago

More schedule challenges for SA20 in the next year: Graeme Smith

The SA20’s reliance on South Africa’s best cricket talent allows the competition to maintain a stronger sense of legitimacy even as the proliferation ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Proteas live in hope after another difficult day Down Under

As cricket in South Africa partied and dished out millions in cash at Newlands on Saturday night, 11,000km away, the team supposedly representing the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Faf delivers as Super Kings storm into SA20 playoffs

With the door to the playoffs left ajar after a thrilling outcome which went in their favour in Cape Town, the Joburg Super Kings duly stormed into ...
Sport
1 week ago

Harsh realities of Test cricket laid bare as Proteas weigh changes for second match

While understanding the context surrounding his team’s heavy defeat in the first Test against New Zealand, Shukri Conrad did not mask his bitter ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash
IN FULL | 'Bafana made us proud!': Arena Sports Show Ep 5