“While further scans showed healing, the scans also indicated that he will not recover completely in time for the squad’s departure to the subcontinent on May 31.”
“Warriors bowling all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel has been named as his replacement.”
All the ODI matches will be played in Kandy, while the four-day meetings will be in Dambulla, two hours away.
Tony de Zorzi, who made his Proteas Test and ODI debut this year, will captain the team in Sri Lanka. Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad will lead the team.
South Africa A Squad against Sri Lanka A
Tony de Zorzi (captain, Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors),
Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Jordan Hermann (Warriors), Tshepo Moreki (Western Province),
Senuran Muthusamy (North West Dragons), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins),
Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors),
Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province) and
Lizaad Williams (Titans)
South Africa A Tour to Sri Lanka Itinerary
ODIs
Sunday, June 4: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Kandy
Tuesday, June 6: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Kandy
Thursday, June 8: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Kandy
Four-day matches
June 12 — 15: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Dambulla
June 19 — 22: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Dambulla
Injury forces Bosch to withdraw form SA A, Swanepoel called up in his place
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
South Africa A has confirmed a forced change to the squad to tour Sri Lanka in June.
Titans bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch has withdrawn from the 15-man squad that will play three one-day internationals (ODI) and two four-day matches against Sri Lanka.
South Africa are set to leave on Wednesday, May 31 with their first ODI to take place in Kandy on Sunday, June 4.
Cricket SA said Bosch has been withdrawn from the squad due to a back injury.
“The 28-year-old experienced progressive back discomfort and underwent scans which revealed stress reaction,” the federation said in a statement.
Buoyant mood around cricket in SA uplifting
“While further scans showed healing, the scans also indicated that he will not recover completely in time for the squad’s departure to the subcontinent on May 31.”
“Warriors bowling all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel has been named as his replacement.”
All the ODI matches will be played in Kandy, while the four-day meetings will be in Dambulla, two hours away.
Tony de Zorzi, who made his Proteas Test and ODI debut this year, will captain the team in Sri Lanka. Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad will lead the team.
South Africa A Squad against Sri Lanka A
Tony de Zorzi (captain, Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors),
Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Jordan Hermann (Warriors), Tshepo Moreki (Western Province),
Senuran Muthusamy (North West Dragons), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins),
Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors),
Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province) and
Lizaad Williams (Titans)
South Africa A Tour to Sri Lanka Itinerary
ODIs
Sunday, June 4: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Kandy
Tuesday, June 6: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Kandy
Thursday, June 8: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Kandy
Four-day matches
June 12 — 15: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Dambulla
June 19 — 22: Sri Lanka A v SA A in Dambulla
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos