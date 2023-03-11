With the list of players being increased ostensibly because of the extended limited overs programme — which includes the 50-over World Cup in India later this year — and another T20 World Cup in the Caribbean next year, CSA is certainly sending a strong message to Phehlukwayo.
Proteas Men’s Contracted Squad
Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen
Magala and Rickelton among new names on CSA contracted list
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Cricket South Africa has increased the number of men’s national contracts from 16 to 20 players, to create cover for the limited overs formats, but there was no room for all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.
Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton all received national contracts for the first time.
Despite the lack of Test matches, former Test captain Dean Elgar retained his contract for the next 12 months.
“We look forward to seeing them compete at the highest level in what is an important next 12 months for the limited-overs and Test sides, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup taking place later this year as well as the start of the new World Test Championship cycle,” said director of cricket Enoch Nkwe.
Phehlukwayo, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius, who retired from the international game earlier this season, are the only players from last year not on the 2023 list.
For Phehlukwayo it will be a particularly hard blow.
The 27-year-old has played 120 international matches for the Proteas, including four Tests, and has been a mainstay in the limited overs teams since making his debut in 2016.
He’s been part of Proteas squads at the Champions Trophy, the 50-over World Cup in England in 2019 and the last two T20 World Cups.
