Proteas profit as West Indies serve up rubbish with the ball before lunch

The Proteas took advantage of desperately poor bowling from the West Indies to put themselves in the perfect position to dominate the second Test that started in sunny conditions here Wednesday morning.

The Proteas went to lunch on 133/1, a scoring rate of 4.4 an over, with Aiden Markram having registered the 10th half-century of his career.

A patchy, unattractive surface greeted the two teams, with both sides acknowledging the role spin would play by picking front-line tweakers in their starting line-ups — two in the case of the Proteas.

Despite the changing nature of the surface here, it being the Wanderers the first session usually provides assistance to the seamers. However the West Indies bowlers were nowhere near good enough to exploit those conditions.