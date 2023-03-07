De Zorzi eager for hot form after cool debut

After making his Test debut for the Proteas last week in the first Test win over the West Indies, top-order batsman Tony de Zorzi wants to follow that up with impact performances.
After impressing in the domestic for Western Province, De Zorzi finally got the nod in the Proteas thanks to the backing from newly appointed coach Shukri Conrad. In his debut, he looked comfortable at the crease and fitted in seamlessly with the team.
The former SA U19 captain scored 28 runs in his first innings and then in the second inning he walked for a duck.
“You know it’s a level up, you are aware that the intensity increases and you face better bowlers, but you trust what you have in your locker and rapporteur will be good enough," said De Zorzi yesterday.
“It was exciting, it was much better that we ended up winning (by 87 runs). I think it was nice to be close to KG Rabada when he took the game by the scruff of its neck, it was close to greatness. Watching Aiden Markram bat like that was an exciting moment and I was happy to be part of it," he said of his debut.
Conrad dubs De Zorzi as a future captain, and with age on his side, captaincy is a realistic goal for him, but he's rather focusing on cementing his place in the team first.
“If it happens in the future I’d grab it with both hands and be excited but for now it’s way away. My focus is on the team now," De Zorzi said when quizzed about his prospect of being the Proteas captain.
“My first goal is to try and cement my position in the team, and I can only do that by a rate of runs, if you’re going to be a good leader I think you’re going to have to lead from the front with runs.
"I think I can’t do that until I have done well for the team, impacted with match-winning performances and stuff like that. Now, it’s nothing I have considered or given attention to. We have a Test series we have to win, and I want to be a part of that and have performances that contribute towards that," he said.
De Zorzi will be hoping to be part of the team that will play the second Test against the Windies tomorrow at the Wanderers Stadium (10am).
De Zorzi eager for hot form after cool debut
Batsman wants to cement place in Proteas Test squad
Image: Lee Warren
