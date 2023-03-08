×

Cricket

Bavuma wins toss and bats in second Test at the Wanderers

By Stuart Hess at the Wanderers - 08 March 2023 - 10:16
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma during their training session at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on March 7 2023.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Temba Bavuma predictably chose to bat after winning the toss on Wednesday morning for the second Test against the West Indies, a decision almost forced upon him given the Proteas picked both Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer in their starting XI.

The side was made public by head coach Shukri Conrad on Tuesday, with the presence of both of South Africa's front-line spinners a reflection of the changing nature of the Wanderers surface.

No longer is it the fast bowler's paradise of yore, though it may still assist the new ball on the first morning. Rather in recent years it has offered plenty of assistance to the spinners, with both Maharaj and Harmer taking big-wicket hauls here in domestic first class cricket in the last few years.

“The game doesn’t have to end on day three. If it goes to days four and five, I do think our spinners will come into it in a big way,” Conrad said on Tuesday.

Bavuma said at the toss the surface looked dry and he expected it to break up over the next few days. The West Indies' starting line-up also reflected the nature of the pitch  as they called up left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie in place of Shannon Gabriel.

Motie, who has played three Tests, claimed 13 wickets against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo last month.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermain Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie.

