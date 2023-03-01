We need more players for us to implement women's T20 – Moseki

Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says they, along with the commissioner of the SA20 Graeme Smith, have intentions of establishing a women's version.
Following the conclusion of the Women's T20 World Cup, Proteas captain Sune Luus urged CSA and other stakeholders to establish an SA20 league for women to help grow the game and capitalise on the momentum created by their World Cup heroics.
The inaugural season for the SA20 was a huge success, with the marketing invested off the field reaping rewards as crowds flocked to the host cities and the six franchises delivered on the pitch. The tournament attracted international big-name players while giving local players a chance to compete at a high level.
There's a belief that an SA20 for the ladies will elevate the interest in the women's game and bring commercial interest.
On Wednesday, Moseki confirmed that one of their objectives is to create one for women. For that to happen, they need a pool of players and must convert the semi-pro structures to professional ones.
“We have been consistent in saying this; when we launched [the SA20] 10 months ago, [we said] that the next step for us is to have an SA20 for Women as well. SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith has been saying the same things as recently as last month," Moseki told the media during a press conference at OR Tambo International Airport.
“We can’t start the SA20 up until the cricket services tell us we have got enough players in the structure that we can use. For us, the first part is professionalising the current semi-pros, we do hope that can happen as soon as possible because immediately they tell us we have enough pool of players to create even four teams or so, then all of us within SA20 itself, we’ll be ready to implement.
"As soon as Enoch Nkwe (CSA's director of cricket) and his team tell us we have got enough pool of players, we’ll be ready to launch because it is something that we want to launch as well," he said.
We need more players for us to implement women's T20 – Moseki
'The first part is professionalising the current semi-pros'
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
