BetwaySA20 opening match lives up to expectations

The Betway SA20 managed to live up to the expectations on its opening day yesterday in Cape Town, setting the tone for the tournament.
The MI Cape Town powered to an eight-wicket win against provincial rivals the Paarl Royals. As the opening match, it had to set the standard high to avoid dropping the hype that had been building up over the last couple of months.
There were plenty of positives from the match, from 120% sold out Newlands, the spiritual home of cricket in the country to seeing some of the best players in the world on our shores playing in the T20 league, with the eyes of the world watching was exciting.
The sight of Jos Buttler, one of the best T20 players in the world, David Miller knocking the ball around Newlands and fast bowler Jofra Archer making his return from a long injury layoff to first-class cricket with fine bowling innings, was the edge of the seat moments the game needed. These scenes from box office players will make sure that crowds continue to flock to the stadiums.
It was always nice to see South African stars such as MICT's Dewald Brevis, who hit an unbeaten 70, and Ryan Rickelton among others, stepping up to the scene. With the attention of the cricketing fraternity on the tournament, local players have to grab the opportunities presented by the platform of SA20. They can use the competition to secure lucrative contracts in other leagues or force the hand of Proteas selectors with good performances.
Even the most pessimistic person, who follows cricket, is singing a positive tune about the SA20. The packaging of the tournament and the action we have seen in the first game indicates that this third attempt at a T20 competition by CSA won't fail.
The SA20 is presenting itself as the saviour of our local game and has managed to shoot up the ranks in terms of sporting events in SA. It has the potential to be great and not only to revive cricket in the country but also shake up local soccer and rugby which have been slow when it comes to the marketing of their products.
Looking at the investment made by the Indian Premier League franchises, the influx of international players, sponsorship deals and international broadcasting rights sold, things are looking up for the SA20. The tournament is aiming for the second spot after the IPL when it comes to T20 competitions, according to CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.
“Currently the most successful is still the IPL, all the other leagues are still struggling, and all of us are still fighting for the second spot, hence when we started we said we are going for number two because we knew that there is no number two currently,” said Pholetsi when speaking to the media in Johannesburg.
Signs are showing that the SA20 will be a blast, it can only kick on from here on now. The action continues today when Durban’s Super Giants welcome the Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead at 5.30pm for the second game.
