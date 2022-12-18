Australia captain Cummins praises Starc as paceman joins 300 club

“You saw him [bowling] around the wicket, nipping the ball away — that's a new skill for him.

“Absolute huge member of our team and he continues to get better and better.”

Starc finished with five wickets for the match, including the dismissal of Temba Bavuma for 38 in the first innings that broke a 98-run partnership with Kyle Verreynne and triggered the Proteas' collapse to be all out for 152.

Starc could have had his 300th wicket on day one when he had Kagiso Rabada hit straight to Travis Head but the Australia No 5 juggled then spilt the catch, drawing a groan from the crowd.

Starc said Head was the first to congratulate him on Sunday after bowling Van der Dussen.

“Very cool, very privileged. I'll reflect on it later but just nice to get a Test wicket,” he said.

“Obviously the last 18 months to two years have been probably some of the best Test cricket I've played, so hopefully that can continue.”