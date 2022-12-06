Elgar expects spice, but no ill feelings towards Australia

Proteas captain Dean Elgar knows what it takes to win a Test series in Australia, but the opening batter is not reading too much into past successes.

The 35-year-old, who was on the winning side of two touring sides Down Under­ in the past decade, said it was fine to look back on those achievements but warned against getting caught up in their hype.

Elgar will lead his side into three tough encounters, starting at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 17, before they head to the MCG in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test then the final clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting on January 4.

“We’ve had a pretty good record of late [in Australia] – I have experienced two tours here in the past, and they have ended quite well for us,” the left-hander said at his arrival press conference.

“In saying that, it is in the past. [But] the learning from that is that we can compete and win here, which is a huge positive for us in our group.