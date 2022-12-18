Policeman spent hours probing deadly crash then dies riding motorbike home

A 37-year-old police constable who spent all day investigating a deadly crash involving a taxi and a truck in Limpopo, was killed shortly afterwards while riding home on his motorbike.
Vongani Baloyi, attached to the local criminal record centre in Lebowakgomo, had spent hours attending to a culpable homicide case where eight people perished on Saturday at Podungwane.
“It is understood that soon after concluding the task at the accident scene, the member went to the office in Lebowakgomo and dropped off the official vehicle. He then took his private motorbike and was riding home to Westenburg when he met his untimely death,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
Police called to the scene found him trapped under a bakkie which had driven over him and dragged him several metres.
“A preliminary probe conducted at the scene revealed that the member was following another vehicle and was knocked off his motorbike and fell on the road.
“That’s when the other vehicle, a Toyota bakkie drove over him and killed him instantly,” he said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe mourned the loss of a committed and dedicated member.
“I urge motorists to be considerate on the road to eliminate this carnage that continues to rob us of beautiful souls.
“On behalf of the management of the South African Police Service in the province and the entire police family, I pass my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of our member and the families of those who lost their loved ones in a horrific accident that took place earlier along the R37 road next to St Engenas Church at Podungwane,” said Hadebe.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
