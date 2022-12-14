×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Bowler Boland to start against SA

'Sandpaper scandal' fresh in mind as Saturday's test loom

By Reuters - 14 December 2022 - 08:44
Scott Boland bowls during an Australian Test Squad training session at Allan Border Field on December 14, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.
Scott Boland bowls during an Australian Test Squad training session at Allan Border Field on December 14, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.
Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Melbourne - Scott Boland will be Australia's third seamer for the series-opening test against South Africa, with Michael Neser to make way for fit-again skipper Pat Cummins, head coach Andrew McDonald said.

While Cummins has recovered well from a quadricep injury, Josh Hazlewood will miss the Gabba test starting on Saturday to continue recovering from his side strain. Mitchell Starc is the other member of Australia's pace attack.

"Expect Scott to take that spot at the Gabba," McDonald told reporters.

"His record is amazing at the moment, so he'll take his place and the assumption is that Pat does play."

Boland, the country's second Indigenous Australian cricketer to play tests, has had a dream start in the longest format, taking 21 wickets in four matches at an average of 10.33.

"What's he averaging in the second innings - four, or something ridiculous like that?" McDonald said.

"So there is an expectation now because it's not just an outlier, it's happening every time."

Australia swept West Indies 2-0 to start off the home summer but expect a tough three-match series against the Proteas, their first since the 2018 tour of SA tainted by the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Both sides were sanctioned for code of conduct violations in that ill-tempered series and Australia's opener David Warner had a heated confrontation off field with former South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock during the first test in Durban.

Former captains Tim Paine and Faf du Plessis have dredged up the series in recently released books, while Warner's permanent leadership ban for his role in 'Sandpaper-gate' remains a sore point for the opener.

McDonald said there was no ill will in the Australian dressing room, though.

"We're not sure what's happening inside the walls of the South African dressing room, but within the walls of ours you wouldn't notice any distractions," he said.

"People are critiquing that we need to address things on the inside. We've moved on from that." 

SA need quick, decisive blows with the ball against Aussies: Langeveldt

Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt believes his attack must strike quickly and decisively if the Proteas are to enjoy success down under.
Sport
1 day ago

Van der Dussen expects a better showing from Proteas in Oz

Batsman says the team will be playing in conditions that are similar to those they are used to in SA
Sport
5 days ago

Proteas will play brave cricket against the Aussies, says Maketa

SA interim coach Malibongwe Maketa is enjoying working closely with Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar as they prepare for the three-match series ...
Sport
1 week ago

England seal memorable win over Pakistan in runfest

England pulled off one of their most memorable test victories yesterday when Ben Stokes and his men beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the fading light on ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom